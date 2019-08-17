|
Alice M. (ne McLean) Burke of Marlborough, entered into rest surrounded by her loving family on August 16, 2019. She was 79 years old. Alice was the daughter of the late John B. and Helen A. McLean. Alice is survived by her cherished children Michael (Sonja) of Westwood, Joanne Frank (David) of Marlborough, Karyn Winters (Andrew) of Arlington, MaryAlice Vallarino (Jose) of Arlington and Walter (Rajana) of Chandler, AZ. They were her pride and joy. Grandmother to Matthew, Christopher, David, and the late Andrew Burke, Michelle Capaldi (Matthew), Nicole White, Matthew White (Marissa), Trevor Winters, Nora and Amelia Vallarino and Nolan, Megan and Jessica Burke. Great-Grandmother to Stella, Sofia and Olivia Capaldi and Fiona Charbonneau. All of whom were the loves of her life. Sister to the late Rita Wenert, Bernard McLean, Catherine Wilson and Helen Cate. Alice also leaves a loving brood of nieces and nephews, cousins and longtime friends. Alice was predeceased by her children Paul Joseph and Lisa Jean. Alice was born and raised in Watertown. Soon after marrying, she moved to Marlborough to raise her family. She called Marlborough home for more than fifty years. Alice lived each day to the fullest. She could be found traveling, doing ceramics, or spending time with loved ones. Quick to lend a hand, easy to love and generous to all, she will be truly missed by many. At the request of the family, please omit flowers. In memory of Alice, donations can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, August 18 from 4 - 7pm at the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., Watertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Patricks Church, Watertown on Monday, August 19 at 11am. Burial will be private.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019