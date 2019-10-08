|
Alice M. (Headberg) Hjulstrom, 90, of Medway, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 5, 2019 after a period of failing health. She was the wife of Donald Hjulstrom, who died in 1978. Born in Northhampton, MA on September 16, 1929, she was the daughter of the late A. Edward and Alice (Scott) Headberg. Mrs. Hjulstrom was a resident of Medway for over 60 years. She was a 1947 graduate of Peters High School, Southborough, and a 1951 graduate of Framingham State Teachers College. She was an admired Elementary School Educator in the Medway school system for over 25 years. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Hjulstrom of Medway and her sons Kenneth Hjulstrom of Roslindale, MA and Richard Hjulstrom and his wife Maddie of Cataumet MA, her sister Elna Headberg of Marlborough, two granddaughters, Elizabeth Gigliotti and Meghann Hjulstrom and one great-grandson, Gabriel Gigliotti. She was the sister of the late Carl Headberg and the late Edward Headberg, both formerly of Marlborough. In addition to her love for her family, teaching was her life-long passion. After retirement, she excelled in a variety of crafting pursuits and enjoyed the company of her beloved cat, Mimi. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Friday, October 11 at 10 a.m. in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com). Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Medway. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests that donations, in Alices memory, may be made to the Purr-fect Cat Shelter (PCS), P.O. Box 548, Medway, MA. 02053.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 8, 2019