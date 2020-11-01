Alice M. (Garbarino) Slatkavitz passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 30th, 2020 after a period of declining health. She was born Aug. 14th, 1925, the daughter of the late Charles A. and Lucy (Gonfrade) Garbarino. She was the wife of the late Bernard E. "Ben" Slatkavitz who died in 2002. They met at Framingham High School, where Alice was a Class of 1942 graduate. Alice and Ben were married for fiftyseven years. Alice worked for numerous companies in the local area: Aingiers Corp, Fitzgivens, Telechron and Hollers Concentrated Beverages. She was a longtime resident of Framingham, where she participated in many local activities. She was a member of the Framingham Garden Club, the Framingham Historical Society and loved planning reunions for the Class of 1942. Alice was a longtime communicant and was an active member in the Young at Heart group at St. Bridget's Parish. She was recently honored as the oldest living member of the Framingham Union Aid Association, Inc. and was actively involved with planning their bazaar, auctions and fashion shows. The Framingham Country Club was almost her second home. Alice was a longtime member of the Club and an accomplished bridge player there since the 1950's. At one time, she served as entertainment chairman and ran dinner dances and bridge tournaments. Alice enjoyed traveling and loved spending time with friends, family and especially her great grandchildren. She is survived by three children: Jean Giro of Framingham, Lucille Nardini and her husband Daniel of Bourne, Alan Slatkavitz of Marlborough; her grandchildren: Andrea Murphy, Mark Slatkavitz, Julie Slatkavitz and David Giro; her adored great grandchildren: Lydia, Mia, Joey, Jacob, Adah, Joanna and Lukas and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved brother Charles A. Garbarino, Jr. Due to recent circumstances regarding Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral Mass will be celebrated on Nov. 4th at St. Bridget's Church. Burial will follow at St. Stephen's Cemetery. A virtual celebration of life will be scheduled immediately following the funeral that is open to all. Please email Celebrationforalice@gmail.com for details. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts be made in Alice's name to: the Framingham Union Aid Association, Inc., 115 Lincoln St., Framingham, MA. 01702. Please visit www.Boylebrothers.com
for memorial page.