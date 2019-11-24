|
Alice "Micci" Miller, 71, of Wilmington, NC formerly of Ashland and Holliston passed away Sunday, Nov. 17th, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late William and Alice (Coughlin) Carroll. Alice worked in the real estate industry for many years as a sales agent and later a paralegal. She is survived by her son; Adam J. Miller and his wife Maureen of Charlotte, NC; daughter; Kimberly A. Miller of Woburn, MA; grandchildren; Olivia and Poppy; siblings; Linda Fuery, Mary Cantin, Joann Fagan, Barbie Conway, Colleen Carroll, and William Carroll Jr., several nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Baypath Humane Society, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748. Full notice at www. mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019