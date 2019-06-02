Home

Slattery Funeral Home
40 Pleasant Street
Marlborough, MA 01752
(508) 485-0225
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
SLATTERY FUNERAL HOME, INC
40 PLEASANT ST.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Alice Rodenhiser Obituary
Alice (Wyman) Rodenhiser, 74, formerly of Marlborough, died Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at her home in Hernando, FL. Born in Concord, MA, she was the daughter of the late Walter E. and Blanche E. (Bragdon) Wyman and the wife of the late Charles W. Rodenhiser who died in 2008. She had been employed as a sales associate with Burlington Coat Factory. Alice is survived by her sons; Robert J. Rodenhiser and his wife Sheryl, of Marlborough, MA and Fred W. Rodenhiser and his wife Deborah, of Wilmington, MA, her daughter; Patricia Hunter and her fiancee, Bill Russell of Hernando, FL, her son-in-law Curtis Hunter, of Charlton, MA, her brothers; Fred R. Wyman and his wife Patricia, of Marlborough, MA, and James Wyman and his wife Susan, of Alpharetta, GA, 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant Street, Marlborough, MA. Rev. Philip LaBelle from St. Marks Episcopal Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough, MA. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5-7 at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant Street, Marlborough, MA.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 2, 2019
