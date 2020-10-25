Alice Rooker

Alice "Alie" Rooker, 94, of Whitinsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester. Alie was born in Enkhuizen, Netherlands, the daughter of the late Gerritt and Aleida (Posthumius) Rooker. As a young adult, she worked as a psychiatric nurse and social work consultant for the Netherlands government. She married John P. Dorff and they emigrated to the United States in Winthrop, MA. They soon moved to Ashland to raise a family. Alie worked as an insurance adjuster while re-acquiring her BS in Nursing from Northeastern University. As an RN, she worked as the night shift supervisory nurse at Bethany Hospital in Framingham for 18 years before her retirement in 1995. Her last 21 years were greatly enjoyed in Whitinsville, MA. She loved her family, her church family, travel, bridge, and discussing politics. Alie is survived by two sons, Peter H. Dorff and his wife Elizabeth of Griswold, CT, Richard J. Dorff and his wife Annette of Groton, MA; a daughter Lauri MacKinnon and her husband Scott of Weymouth, MA; a son-in-law Michael Duca of Ashland, MA; and 10 grandchildren - Bethany, Michaela, Katina, Willem, John, Jordan, Jared, Jessie, Jamie, and Connor. She was predeceased by her six siblings in the Netherlands, and by her daughter Hilda J. Duca of Ashland, MA. A visiting hour will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 10 | 11 AM at the Fairlawn Christian Reformed Church, 305 Goldthwaite Rd., Whitinsville, MA, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM in the church sanctuary. Physical distancing and facial coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Tuition Assistance Fund of the Whitinsville Christian School, 279 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA 01588, or online at https://www. whitinsvillechristian.org
. Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Whitinsville. www.bumafuneralhome.com
