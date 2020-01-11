Home

Allen G. Metcalfe Sr.

Allen G. Metcalfe Sr. Obituary
Allen G. Metcalfe, Sr. died on Thursday, January 9, 2020 following a period of declining health. Allen is survived by his wife Joan P. Metcalfe of Framingham and four children. Visitations will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rt. 30), Wayland. Allens funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Framingham. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. Complete notice to appear on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020
