1/
Almario Alvarez Bucal
1939 - 2020
Dr. Almario "Mai" Alvarez Bucal, 81, died peacefully Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the comfort of his home in Sudbury, MA. He was born in Paco, Philippines on February 28, 1939 and immigrated to the United States at 20 years old. Almario was preceded in death by his parents, Andres Bucal and Eusebia Bucal. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Norma Aquitania Bucal, his four children and their spouses: Gerard R. Bucal, Lillibeth A. Caballero & Raymond J. Caballero, Gregory A. Bucal, Cyd V. Tyska, and his eight grandchildren: Andrew, Nathan, Mario, Ian, Sophia, Jake, Ellie, and Samantha. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Almarios favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, at stjude.org/dannysdream, and dedicate your donation in memory of Almario Bucal. For full obituary and online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
9784435777
1 entry
October 10, 2020
Please accept our deepest condolences
For Dr.Bucal, your family loss Norma.
Alfredo Samson
Coworker
