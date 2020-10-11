Dr. Almario "Mai" Alvarez Bucal, 81, died peacefully Wednesday, October 7, 2020 in the comfort of his home in Sudbury, MA. He was born in Paco, Philippines on February 28, 1939 and immigrated to the United States at 20 years old. Almario was preceded in death by his parents, Andres Bucal and Eusebia Bucal. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Norma Aquitania Bucal, his four children and their spouses: Gerard R. Bucal, Lillibeth A. Caballero & Raymond J. Caballero, Gregory A. Bucal, Cyd V. Tyska, and his eight grandchildren: Andrew, Nathan, Mario, Ian, Sophia, Jake, Ellie, and Samantha. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Almarios favorite charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, at stjude.org/dannysdream,
and dedicate your donation in memory of Almario Bucal. For full obituary and online guest book, please visit www.Duckett-Waterman.com