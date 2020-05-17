|
Alvah "Bud" Hubley, Jr. 90, of Hopkinton, passed away at his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Martha E. (Funderburk) Hubley for the past 69 years, and the son of Alvah F. and Florence (Joslyn) Hubley. Bud spent all of his life in the Southborough/Hopkinton area. After graduating from the former Peters High School of Southborough he ran a successful painting and commercial cleaning business and owned 3 liquor stores. Bud had a penchant for the elderly and homeless. During his retirement he volunteered his time to delivering meals and providing transportation for the elderly and homebound people. At the Salvation Army in Framingham he coordinated meal preparation for the homeless several times a month, and organized fundraisers to support the "Toys for Tots" program. Bud was a friendly out-going person who loved to talk and was known never to end a conversation without a good joke. He was also an exercise enthusiast; an inspiration for many members of Crunch Fitness in Westborough where he continued to work out till February 2020 due to his illness. In addition to his wife he is survived by his 6 children: Beth Raymond of Nashua New Hampshire, Martha Palmer and Eric Hubley of Northborough, William Hubley of Upton, Steve Hubley of Millbury, Michael Hubley of North Grafton and Justin Hubley of Hopedale along with 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by a son, Richard Hubley; his siblings Jean (Hubley) Steiner and George A. Hubley. In compliance with current Corona Virus restrictions the funeral service will be private with a burial held at Southborough Rural Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial service when allow to do so. Arrangements are under the care of the Morris Funeral Home, 40 Main Street, Southborough. To leave words of condolence to the family, please visit www.morrisSouth boroughfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 17, 2020