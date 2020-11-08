1/
Alvaro J. Greer
1924 - 2020
Alvaro John Greer, 96, died peacefully and comfortably on his 96th birthday on October 24, 2020 following a period of declining health. He was born on October 24, 1924 the son of the late Alfred Greer and Edith (Costa) Greer of Gloucester. Alvaro was the beloved father of Garry L. Greer of Framingham and husband of the late Ruth Helen (Sweeney) Greer who died on October 6, 2007. He spent his formative years in Gloucester and Malden and had been a resident of Framingham since 1957. He had a long and distinguished career as a Draftsman with Raytheon prior to his retirement. He loved music especially classical and country western, particularly original country music with artists like Johnny Cash. In his earlier years, he enjoyed horseback riding and kept his horses at stables in Sudbury. Later in life, he enjoyed dancing at many country music venues in the area. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, private family services were held at the family lot in Edgell Grove Cemetery in Framingham. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John C. Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
