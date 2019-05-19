|
Alyn Vernon Levergood, 91, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by his family at his residence on May 12, 2019 following a period of declin- ing health. He was born in Yeadon, PA on November 22, 1927 the son of the late Alyn Vernon Levergood, Sr. and Dorothy Winifred (Esterly) Levergood. Alyn is survived by his devoted children, Barbara Jo Levergood of Brunswick, ME; Richard Alyn Levergood and his wife Grace of Northwood, NH and Thomas Mark Levergood and his wife Fran of Hopkinton. He is also surv- ived by four grandchildren and one great-grandson. Alyn was the husband of the late Barbara Jean (Baker) Levergood who died in 2000 and the late Jean Marie (Lehan) Levergood who died in 2016. He was the brother of the late June Parsons. Alyn spent his formative years in Pennsylvania and has been a resident of Framingham for over 48 years. He received his BS in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. He had a long and distinguished career as a Civil Engineer with the Penn Central Railroad, where he first worked after graduation from the University of Pennsyl- vania. He was also associated with the Federal Railroad Administration, T K Dyer and HNTB before retiring. He enjoyed traveling and favored all things associated with railroads and railways. Alyn enjoyed combining travel with visiting railroad and glass museums, another of his favorite hobbies. Alyn was loved by many. He was an active member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Wayland and a past member of American Society of Civil Engineers and AREA. He will be fondly remembered and deeply missed by all those friends and acquain- tances who had the pleasure to know him. A Memorial Service celebrating Alyns life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Trinitarian Congregational Church, 53 Cochituate Road (Rte. 126/27), Wayland. Interment will be private for his family in Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 19, 2019