Amanda W. Kavanaugh, 84, of Ashland passed away Sun. Sept. 15th, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Taurgen, Lithuania, she was the daughter of Gustav and Ida Meyer and raised in Germany before immigrating to Clinton, MA in 1943. Amanda was a High Honor Graduate of Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing in 1956, where, while working as a nurse at the hospital, she would meet her loving husband of 56 years, Edward M. Kavanaugh. She later went on to work as the school nurse "Nursie" for the Ashland High School for many years until retiring in 1984. A longtime member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Holliston, she was an adorned pastor there and an active member of their knitting and prayer groups. She was also known for her green thumb and love of gardening. Mrs. Kavanaugh is survived by daughter Nancy Kavanaugh, her special daughter Helen, son Paul, and the late Edward M. Kavanaugh Jr. (Little Eddie), two grandsons; Cole and Nate, brother Siegfried (Fred) Meyer, and sister Erna Ketelson, as well as many caring nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 21st at 10:00am in Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Central Street in Holliston. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Helen Kavanaugh Special Needs Trust, in care of the Trustee, Nancy Kavanaugh at 23 Oregon Rd. Ashland, MA 01721. www.mataresefuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019