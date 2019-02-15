|
Amy Michelle Dion, 58, of Ashland passed away unexpectedly Sunday February 10th, 2019. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Sandra (Pell) Goldman and wife of James A. Dion. Amy worked as a supervisor and head teller for Align Credit Union in Framingham for many years. In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Leah Rose Dion of Ashland, brother, Richard Goldman of Framingham, and sister, Ellen Weiss of Miami, FL. A celebration of life will be held Saturday February 16th at 5:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held Saturday from 2:00-5:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation, Attn: Memorial Gifts, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007 www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019