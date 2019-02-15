MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
(508) 881-1444
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
5:00 PM
Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
325 Main St
Ashland, MA 01721
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Dion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy M. Dion

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Amy M. Dion Obituary
Amy Michelle Dion, 58, of Ashland passed away unexpectedly Sunday February 10th, 2019. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Sandra (Pell) Goldman and wife of James A. Dion. Amy worked as a supervisor and head teller for Align Credit Union in Framingham for many years. In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Leah Rose Dion of Ashland, brother, Richard Goldman of Framingham, and sister, Ellen Weiss of Miami, FL. A celebration of life will be held Saturday February 16th at 5:00 PM in the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland, MA. Calling hours will be held Saturday from 2:00-5:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation, Attn: Memorial Gifts, PO Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007 www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matarese Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc.
Download Now