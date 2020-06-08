Andrew D. Lymburner
Andrew Darren Lymburner died unexpectedly on May 26, 2020 at his home in Ashland, MA from a heart attack. He was born on July 28, 1969 in Bangor, Maine to Brenda Sue (French) and Sheridan Earl Lymburner. He leaves his wife and children (Susan Brostrup-Jensen, Benjamin, Katherine, and Margaret Lymburner-Jensen), mother (Brenda Sue Lymburner; Orland, ME), his sister, brother-in-law, and children (Louella, Art, Tabitha, and Connor Grindle; Fairfield, ME), and countless other family members, friends, and colleagues. Andy was a true Maine man--dedicated, hard-working, family-focused, always willing to lend a hand, and able to complete any project laid in front of him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. For a full obituary, please see: www.mccarthyfh.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
