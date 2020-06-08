Andrew Darren Lymburner died unexpectedly on May 26, 2020 at his home in Ashland, MA from a heart attack. He was born on July 28, 1969 in Bangor, Maine to Brenda Sue (French) and Sheridan Earl Lymburner. He leaves his wife and children (Susan Brostrup-Jensen, Benjamin, Katherine, and Margaret Lymburner-Jensen), mother (Brenda Sue Lymburner; Orland, ME), his sister, brother-in-law, and children (Louella, Art, Tabitha, and Connor Grindle; Fairfield, ME), and countless other family members, friends, and colleagues. Andy was a true Maine man--dedicated, hard-working, family-focused, always willing to lend a hand, and able to complete any project laid in front of him. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. For a full obituary, please see: www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 8, 2020.