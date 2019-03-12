Andrew N. Decina, 87, lifetime resident of Framingham, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Nicola and Ignazia (Mangogna) Decina. Andrew was the devoted husband to the late Louise (Pellegrini) Decina for 49 years who died in 2005. Andrew was a graduate of Framingham High School in 1950. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the US Navy and served four years in the Korean War. Upon returning home from service, he earned his Associates degree from Burdette College and later his Bachelors degree in accounting from Bentley University in 1983. Andrew worked for various companies before he was inspired to establish his own tax accounting service in 1960. He has great passion for his work as a tax account. He never retired and enjoyed serving his dedicated customers for over 60 years until his passing. His faith and his family were both very important to him. He was a longtime communicant of St Tarcisius Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Andrew loved watching his grandchildren participate in their many actives. And enjoyed vacationing on Cape Cod, Limerick, Maine and Harvey Lake, New Brunswick with family and friends. Andrew enjoyed watching the Patriots and Red Sox games. He also enjoyed baking and was well known for his sausage bread. Andrew is survived by his children, Karen Decina and George Lonergan of Framingham, Louann Swan and Michael of Franklin, Robyn Decina of Ashland, Mary Abramson and Steve of Framingham; grandchildren, Emily Rejniak and husband Jeff, Andrew Swan and fianc Corrie, Joseph Swan, Jessica, Samuel, Jack and Jason Abramson; great-grandchildren Josephine and J.D Rejniak. He was the loving brother of the late Gus Decina and sister of Gail Comolli. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral Mass on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverley Street (Rt 135) Framingham. Private burial will take place at a later date. Visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.) Framingham, will be Wednesday from 4 | 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to a charity of ones choice. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary