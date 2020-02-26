|
Angelo John Tofani, age 92, a longtime resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 25, 2020 surrouned by his loving family. Angelo was the beloved husband of 68 years to Vita Frances Tofani of Framingham. Born in Messina, Italy, he was the son of the late John A. and Pauline (Siracusa) Tofani. He was the owner of Tofani Auto Body in Framingham for over 40 years, a well known and established business.. He was an active member, head usher and bowling team member of St. Tarcisius Church for many years. He was also a member of the Golden Rays and Christopher Columbus Club. Angelo enjoyed dancing with his wife, playing horseshoes and cards; taking many trips to the casino, tending his garden and watching all Boston sports teams win. As a true family man, he loved snowmobiling with his sons, making his famous choke cherry with his daughters,having his family at the pool and at his annual Christmas Eve celebration. Besides his wife Vita, he is survived by his children, Pauline Paula Wilson and her husband Glenn of Framingham, Marie T. Boerger and her husband George of Hopedale, John Tofani and his wife Amy of Framingham, Pasquale Tofani of Framingham, James Tofani and his wife Jody of Bellingham and the late Angelo A. Tofani of Ashland and his sister, the late Phyliss DiMartino of Framingham. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Christine Tofani of Ashland, 21 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverley Street (Rt 135) Framingham. Burial will take place at a later date. Visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham will be Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 4-7PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Tarcisius Church. To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 26, 2020