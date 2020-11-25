Marlborough - Angelo Zouharis, 89, of Marlborough, died November 22, 2020, at his home in Marlborough surrounded by his family.

He was the son of the late Arthur and Martha (Tarnarnas) Zouharis and the husband of Regina (Limperis) Zouharis, to whom he was married for 60 years.

Angelo served in the United States Army during the Korean War and upon his return, worked for Dennison Manufacturing in Framingham for 35 years, before retiring in 1996.

He was a member of the Mason's and the Order of Ahepa for over 50 Years and was very involved with his church.

Besides his wife, Angelo is survived by his sons, Arthur Zouharis and his wife Laurie and Demetri Zouharis and his wife Laura, all of Marlborough, his daughter, Martha Celli of Worcester, his grandchildren, Nicole, Alexandra, Michaela, John and Mary Zouharis and Mark and Anthony Celli and Nicholas Celli, Sr., and his great grandchildren, Ava Celli and Nicholas Celli, Jr. He is also survived by his sister Vangie Brennan of Marlborough.

He was predeceased by his sister Fevronia Matsikas.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 9:30 – 11:00 AM at Sts. Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church, 9 Central St., Marlborough, MA 01752.

A funeral service for Angelo will be held for his family in the Church following visitation hours and burial will follow.

Donations may be made in Angelo's name to: Sts. Anargyroi Greek Orthodox Church or the Marlborough Community Cupboard, 255 Main St., Marlborough, MA 01752.



