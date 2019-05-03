Home

POWERED BY

Services
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
CONGREGATION B'NAI SHALOM
117 EAST MAIN STREET
WESTBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the residence
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 5, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Congregation B'nai Shalom
Service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Congregation B'nai Shalom
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Backer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita K. Backer

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Anita K. Backer Obituary
FUNERAL SERVICES FOR ANITA KAY BACKER WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 AM ON FRIDAY, MAY 3RD IN CONGREGATION BNAI SHALOM, 117 EAST MAIN STREET IN WESTBOROUGH UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be in Holy Society Cemetery (Chevra Kadisha Cemetery) in Leicester. Immediately following the interment service, a Memorial Observance Reception will be held until 5:30PM at Congregation B'nai Shalom, and will continue 2:00PM to 6:00 on Saturday, May 4th at the residence, and 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Sunday at Congregation B'nai Shalom, with at Minyan Service at 7:30PM.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miles Funeral Home
Download Now