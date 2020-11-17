1/1
Anita Lombardo
Anita Lombardo, age 86, of Holliston, died peacefully at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Northbridge, MA. Anita was born August 11, 1934 in Fiano Romano (Rome) Italy. She is survived by her sons, Massimo of Northbridge, Robert of Whitinsville, and Frank of Lunenburg, MA and their spouses Joyce, Denise, and Dale; her Daughter-in-law, Jo-Anne of Northbridge, and her grandchildren and great Grandchildren. Anita is predeceased by her ex-husband, Alfio and her son, John. In 1962, Anita and her husband Alfio along with their two oldest children, John and Massimo, immigrated to the United States. After a short stay in Lawrence and Boston, the family moved to Holliston in 1965. Anita enjoyed cooking amazing Sunday dinners for her family, and enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, and gardening. Services & burial will be private and are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com In Lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to The Italian Home for Children, 1125 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
