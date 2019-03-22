Ann L. (Sullivan) Farley, age 93, more recently a resident of Valley Farm in Ashland and formerly a longtime resident of Framingham, died March 18, 2019. Born in Somerville, she was the daughter of the late Joseph W. and Rhoda G. (Boudreau) Sullivan. She was the devoted wife of over 50 years to the late Paul J. Farley, a retired Framingham Police Sergeant who died in 2003. She was a graduate of Natick High School. Ann devoted her life to her family and raising her children and enjoyed being with her grandchildren. For over 20 years, she worked as a waitress at the former Finnertys restaurant in Wayland. Ann is survived by her children, Paul J. Farley Jr., Colleen A. (Farley) Rose and Peter A. Farley and his wife Alberta. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Paul J. Farley, III, Bridget K. (Farley) Daniels, Erin C. Rose, Brian F. Rose, Andrew C. Farley, Barbara A. Farley and Francine L. Farley; and many nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Gerard J. Farley who died in 2014 and sister of the late John Sullivan, Elizabeth (Sullivan) Street and Rhoda (Sullivan) Hobin. Private services will be held on a later date. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., Framingham. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the Framingham Heart Study, 73 Mt. Wayte Avenue, Framingham MA 01702, www. framinghamheartstudy.org To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneral home.com Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary