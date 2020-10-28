Ann L. (Luskin) Marshall, 80, of Hudson, died peacefully Sunday, October 25, 2020, in the Christopher House of Worcester following complications from COVID 19. Born in Cambridge, MA on March 8, 1940, Ann was the daughter of the late John H. and Alice G. (Hill) Luskin. Ann leaves her best friend and soulmate, her husband of 59 years, Norman E. Marshall of Hudson; daughters, Cheryl Santos and her husband Joseph of Hudson and Cynthia Guercio of Gardner; sons, Jeff Marshall and his wife Katrina of Portland, OR and Peter Marshall and his wife Erin of Hudson, ten grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Catherine P. McCray, who died in 2005. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Saint Michaels Church, 21 Manning St., Hudson, MA. Burial will follow at Forestvale Cemetery, Broad St., Hudson, MA. Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects during calling hours which will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:00 | 7:00 PM at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Please reference in memory of Ann L. Marshall. Anns family would like to thank the staff of the COVID Critical Care Unit at UMASS Memorial Hospital and Christopher House for their kind, compassionate care during this difficult time. For Anns full obituary please visit www.slatteryfuneralhome.com
.