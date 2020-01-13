|
Ann M. (Pope) King, 93, of Northborough, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Marlborough Hospital following a period of declining health. She is reunited with her beloved husband of 70 years, Rev. Deacon Loren M. King, Jr. She is survived by her children and spouses, Daniel F. King and Gayle of Athol; Kathryn Zaleski of Colfax, N.C.; Betsy Roszko and Steve of Westborough; Sarah Wasiluk and Michael of Wales; Gerard P. King and companion Linda Bolduc of Littleton, N.H.; and L. Marsh King III and Trisha of Limington, Maine. She leaves her sister Julie Murphy and husband Dennis of Bolton; 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. She is pre-deceased by her grandson Joshua D. King, and two sisters, Carolyn Thomas and Barbara Palatino. Ann was born in Worcester to the late Alfred and Mary (Walsh) Pope. She was raised in Hudson, graduated from St. Michael's Academy, Class of 1944 and pursued her professional degree from St. Vincent School of Nursing in Worcester. Ann enjoyed a distinguished career as a Registered Nurse, working in the Cadet Nurse Corps, serving as a Public Health Nurse for the City of Boston, long time School Nurse for Tahanto Regional High School, and as a hospice nurse for VNA Care Hospice in Worcester, from where she ultimately retired. A woman of great faith, Mrs. King served beside her husband in his ministry as Deacon to many parishes throughout the Worcester Diocese. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing golf, knitting and crocheting, and spending time in the company of her loving family. Ann will be forever remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Funeral services are to be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 244 West Main St., Northborough. Burial will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery in Hudson. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Ann King to the Holy Family Passionist Retreat Center, 303 Tunxis Rd., West Hartford, CT 06107. Online condolences may be placed at the website www.philbincomeaufh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020