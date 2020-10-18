Our beloved mother, Ann M. (Taranto) Lane, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020, in her own home in Framingham. A native of Waltham, who later relocated to Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Catherine (Frullo) Taranto and Thomas Taranto. She was also preceded in death by her son, David, who she adored, and her two sisters, Lena Sarro and Mary Zanco. We would like to mention her great love for John, her foster son, and Sheryl, her niece, also both deceased. Ann was the wife of the late William H. Lane Sr. Ann loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends. She also loved music, singing, dancing, musicals, reading and writing, going to Foxwoods, vacationing in Maine and New Hampshire, and attending her Rosary group. Ann devoted her life to helping others. She was the most loving, selfless person you could ever meet. She was the embodiment of a defender of the meek and anyone in need. Ann was a woman of great faith and was welcomed in Gods open arms and there is now a celebration with many who were awaiting her arrival. Ann is survived by her children, Valerie Lane of Wayland, Doris Amaral and husband Joe Amaral of Framingham, and Bill Lane Jr. and wife Anna of Marlborough; grandchildren Dylan Bonanno, Mollie Amaral, Melanie Amaral, Tonacia Minden, Jennifer Lane, Cristina Lane, and great-granddaughter Emmy. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 1-4 PM at Nortons Funeral Home at 53 Beech Street in Framingham. There will be a memorial service held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 4:30 PM at Edwards Church at 39 Edwards Street in Framingham, to be held outside weather permitting. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.



