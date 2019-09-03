MetroWest Daily News Obituaries
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
Ann Lawless
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
Ann M. Lawless

Ann M. Lawless Obituary
Sister Ann Marie Lawless, CSJ (Sister Kevin Maureen), in her 64th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Sunday, September 1, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late Francis and Dorothy A. (OLeary) Lawless and sister of the late Sister Elizabeth Lawless, CSJ. Survived by her loving sisters, Jean Lawless, Dorothy Berg, Marilyn Lawless, and Barbara Hinckley, her cherished niece and nephews, Diane Berg, and Matthew and Brett Hinckley, along with her grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. John School, Canton; Immaculate Conception School, North Cambridge; St. John School, Swampscott; and for over 40 years at the Jackson School in Newton. Visiting hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 3, 2019
