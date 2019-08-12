|
|
Ann (Gioielli) Riva ,92, died Saturday August 10, 2019 after a short illness. She was the wife of the late Louis Riva who died in 2012. They were married or 64 years. She was born in the Bronx NY, the daughter of the late Angelo and Amabile (Catani) Gioielli and lived in Yorktown Heights NY and Jacksonville Fla. before moving to Marl- rough recently. Mrs. Riva worked as a secretary for the Mount Pleasant Central School District in Valhalla NY for many years. She was an avid reader and loved to play tennis. Above ll else she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by two aughters; Linda Vissat of Marlborough and Mary Ellen Forneris of Sparta NJ, one on Kenneth Riva of Meredith NY, eight grandchildren; Matthew, Thomas, Robert, Christian, John, Victoria, Adam and Jacqueline, thirteen great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. in he Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St. Marlborough. Burial will be in New Rochelle NY at a later date. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday evening from 5 | 8 p.m. in the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home 95 West Main St. Marlborough. Memorial contributions may be made to the 309 Waverly Oak Rd., Waltham MA 02452. www.shortfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 12, 2019