(Martha) Ann Summers, long-time Boston resident, passed away on April 23, 2020. Born in Hudson to Mary Alice Fitzgerald and Arthur Sumpter, Anns was in nursing, both corporate and private care. A graduate of Boston College and Marquette, she was a creative thinker with a passion for learning and spirited conversation. She was an exercise enthusiast and enjoyed Swing Dancing on weekends. She lived in a Boston high-rise with a beautiful view of the city, shared with friends during July 4 th fireworks. An active member of the Mission Church | The Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, she encouraged others with her devout faith. Her parents, her sister, Mary Sumpter Lowendick and her brother, Edmund J. Sumpter, predeceased her. She is survived by ten nieces and nephews and their families, who were the center of her life. A future memorial celebration Ann is planned. Arrangements by Gormley Funeral Home.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 1, 2020