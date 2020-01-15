|
|
Anna Carole (Martinangelo) Muccini, died Saturday, January 1, 2020 after a long period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Leonardo Muccini who passed away in 2002. They were married for 52 years. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Giovanni and Teresa (DAgosta) Martinangelo and lived there all of her life. Anna loved to cook lasagna, ravioli, pizzelles, and ricotta pies for her family and friends. She grew beautiful flowers and plants. Anna was immensely proud of her family and leaves nothing but beautiful memories. She is survived by three daughters; Donna Cunningham and her husband Jack of Marlborough, Annalee Petrow and her husband Mike of Marlborough and Lisa Ryan and her husband Tom of Williamsburg VA, seven grandchildren; Kelly, Andrea, Lindsey, Jacqueline, Nicholas, Stephanie, Christopher, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five siblings; Mafalda, Ralph, Carl, Gabriel and John Martinangelo. Her funeral will be held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Immaculate Conception Church, 11 Prospect St. Marlborough. Burial will be private. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday evening from 4:00- 7:00 p.m. in the Short & Rowe Funeral Home (www.shortandrowefuneralhome.com) 95 West Main St. Marlborough.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jan. 15, 2020