Anna (Michaud) Cowen, 70, of Natick, passed away on April 21, 2020 after an extended period of declining health. Anna was born in Burlington Vermont and raised in East Burke, Vermont in an area called the Northeast Kingdom. Anna was a Graduate of University of Vermont Nursing School. She served as a nurse at the former Deaconess Hospital in Boston until her first son Jonathan was born in 1980. She was a successful and loving mother to her two sons. She then began serving as Comptrpoller for the Family Business, Cowen Associates, with Fred, Son Jonathan and others. Thanks to her efforts the business is a success today. Our family became members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Natick in 1980 where she was active as Treasurer for a few years and a member of the Choir for many years. She and Fred enjoyed Skiing and Vacationing all over the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Ireland. The family has had the pleasure of residing on the shores of Lake Cochituate in Natick since 1973. Beloved wife of Frederick of Vincent Cowen. Loving mother of Jonathan Thomas Cowen and his wife Emilie (Lachance) Cowen of Pepperell and Thomas Robert Cowen and his wife Nicole (Cavicchi) Cowen of Millis. Loving grandmother of James and Aubrey Cowen of Millis. Sister of Jean Michaud of Arlington, VA, Michael Michaud and his wife Lois (King) Michaud of West Burke, VT, Paul Michaud and his wife Marilyn (Meszaros) Michaud of Somerville, NJ and Peter Michaud and his wife Paula (Knowles) Michaud of Calgary Alberta, Canada. Aunt of David Michaud and his wife Shona (Galloway) Michaud of Minot, ME, Sam Michaud and Renee Michaud. Daughter of the late Robert Blondin Michaud and Colleen (Douglas) Michaud. . May she rest in peace. Funeral Service and Interment Private. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Anna's name to St. Paul's Episcopal Church 39 East Central Street Natick, MA. 01760. For guestbook please visit everettfuneral.com
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 27, 2020