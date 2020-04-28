|
Anna Louise (Di Clemente) Venuto passed away at the age of 90 from complications caused by COVID19. Anna, also known as Annie, was a first generation Italian-American born in Newton, Massachusetts to Concetta & Peter Di Clemente, who immigrated to the United States from Bominaco, Italy. A high school beauty, Anna graduated from Newton High School in 1948, and, caught the eye of a handsome serviceman, Francis Venuto, while attending a friends wedding in 1951. Anna and Frank tied the knot in April of 1952, and proceeded to create the big Italian family that was Annas pride and joy for the next 68 years of her life. From her house on Dean Road in Ashland, Anna made it her mission in life to dote on her six children and thirteen grandchildren - from playing Chinese checkers with her oldest daughter LouAnn after tucking the younger children into bed, to shuttling all six children to Toronto and Cape Cod for family vacations, to letting her grandchildren run around her house with black olives on their fingers, to adding pepperoni to her classic pasta sauce to cater to a new generation of taste buds. Even when she called someone a "scoochamenta" for acting up, she did so playfully and with love. More joy came into Annas life when she and Frank built, and eventually moved into, their second home in Mashpee on Cape Cod. Anna loved the ocean, walking the beach to find seashells and sea glass, packing coolers for motorboat trips to nearby islands, and stuffing the quahogs Frank raked up from the ocean floor to share with her family. The best gift Anna received in the last year of her life was the arrival of her first great-grandchild, Giovanni Venuto, born to her grandson Nicholas Venuto and his wife Anastacia. Holding baby Gio made Annas face light up, as did seeing any of her grandchildren, even over FaceTime. Anna is predeceased by her brother Dominic Di Clemente, her sister-in-law Nancy Di Clemente, and her brother-in-law Daniel Visco. She is survived by her devoted husband Francis Venuto, her sisters Mary Visco and Tina Anastasia, her brother-in-law Joseph Anastasia; her children LouAnn and Tom Hopkins, Valerie and Phil Ottaviani, Cindy Wyman and Bobby Kirk, Peter and Lisa Venuto, Domenic and Kathleen Venuto, and Francis Jr. and Lynn Venuto; her grandchildren Christine and her husband Lucas, Mark, Julia, Jack, Luke, Liam, Nicholas and his wife Anastacia, Alesia, Angelo, Dante, Kaylyn, Dario, and Garbriella; her great-grandson Giovanni; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, the family will hold a private, graveside service at Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland, and plan a future celebration of Annas life. There will be no calling hours, but you can sign a virtual guestbook and leave condolences at https://www. mataresefuneral.com/. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in memory of Anna Venuto to a .
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020