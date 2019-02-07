|
|
Anna Marie (Morini) Dunford, 83, of Moncks Corner, SC formerly of Framingham, died Saturday February 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late CSM John F. Dunford. Family and friends will honor and remember Anna Maries life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Saturday February 9th from 9 | 10:30 A.M. Her Funeral Mass will follow in St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly St. Framingham at 11:00 oclock. Interment will follow in St. Tarcisius Cemetery. Complete obituary at www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019