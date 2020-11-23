Anna M. (Scorzelli) Gleason, 90, died Friday night November 20, 2020 after a short illness. She was the wife of the late Russell Gleason who died in 2011. They were married for 56 years. She was born in Marlborough, the daughter of the late Joseph and Pasqualina (Cerrillo) Scorzelli and lived here all of her life. She, along with her husband, owned and operated Martys Variety in Hudson for many years and the former Gleasons Oxford Restaurant in Marlborough. Anna was an avid bowler at the former Maple Lanes in Marlborough, loved playing Bingo, going to Foxwoods and vacationing at her beach house with her family. She also enjoyed having breakfast at the Main St. Caf with her friends. She enjoyed watching the Red Sox's and the Patriots. She is survived by, two sons Brian Gleason and his wife Kristina of Leominster, Mark Gleason and his wife Maureen of Marlborough, one daughter Cheryl Gill and her husband Michael of Lancaster, her sister Josephine White, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Also she leaves her favorite family pet boomah. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and with the safety of all family and friends in mind, there will be no visiting hours. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Marlborough. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd. Waltham MA 02452.