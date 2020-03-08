|
Anna M. Thorpe, a longtime advocate for individuals with special needs died after a prolonged illness, Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of 68. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late William A. Thorpe, Jr. and Evelyn E. (Burke) Thorpe. Anna graduated from Framingham North High School in 1969, received her bachelors degree from Southern Connecticut State College in 1973 and received her masters degree from Framingham State University. Anna began her career in 1973 as a teacher at Keefe Technical High School in Framingham the first year it opened. Anna held several positions during her 45-year career. In 2013, she joined The Guild School in Concord as Director of Admissions until her retirement in 2018. Which ended her legacy of advocating and supporting families and students. Annas quest for knowledge moved her to be an avid reader as well as developing a love of traveling the world with friends and family. Anna was so loved by her sister, Mary E. Sullivan and her husband David J. of Northborough; and cherished by nephews, Michael W. Sullivan & his fiance Crystal Hare of Waltham, Kevin L. Sullivan and his wife Crystal of Framingham, niece, Erin L. Sullivan and her fianc Tom Warchol of West Boylston; and grand nephews, Travis and Bennett Sullivan of Framingham. Anna is also survived by many cousins and close friends. She was the sister of the late Kathleen C. Robnett. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 5-8 PM at La Cantina Restaurant, 911 Waverley Street (Rt.135) Framingham. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Norton Funeral Home, Framingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Anna M. Thorpe Library, C/O Amy C. Sousa, Ph.D., The Guild for Human Services, 521 Virginia Rd., Concord, MA 01742. To leave a message of condolence or sign the online guestbook,visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 8, 2020