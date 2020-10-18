Anna V. (Giardini) Manucci, age 94, of Framingham, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. She was born in 1926 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Umberto and Mary (Sheets) Giardini. She came to Massachusetts as a young child with her family. She attended school in Jamaica Plain and in Framingham where she graduated high school. Anna was employed at the Dennison Manufacturing Co. for many years. Loving wife of the late Carl A. Manucci for 47 years. Ann enjoyed sewing, cooking and gardening. She adored her grandchildren and taking care of them. She was a devoted loving mother of Kathleen S. Manucci of Framingham and Carl Manucci and his wife Shirley of Hernando, FL. Loving grandmother of three grandchildren, Jason of Framingham, Samantha and Anthony of FL. She also leaves her sister Phyllis of Newton Center and bother Paul of Swanton, OH; many nieces and nephews, and close friends Jody Brazier of Newton and Michelle Collins of Natick. She was the mother of the late Ann Marie Manucci, sister of the late Ida Facchini and Albert Giardini. Relative and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at the Edgell Grove Mausoleum on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11AM. Entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116. To leave a message of condolence and sign the online guest book, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome. com.



