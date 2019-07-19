|
Annalee "Abby" Ginnetti, 75, passed away on July 1, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House. She was born November 13, 1943 to the late Leon and Annabell Pennison in Gretna, LA. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Sue Ellen White; and nephew, Kenny Esteve. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Guilbault and her husband, Jonathan with their daughter, Anna of Concord; son, Galen Ginnetti and his wife, Lina with their daughter Elisa of Hopkinton, MA; former husband Libby Ginnetti of Greenland NH, and sister, Linda Marie Otnott. Abby was a wonderful organist and enjoyed playing bridge. She loved the time spent in Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, and Hong Kong earlier in her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Reformed Methodist Church located 8350 Walnut St, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28214. A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on July 27, 2019 at St. James Reformed Methodist Church. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.KepnerFH.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 19, 2019