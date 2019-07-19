Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home
16901 Old Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 892-9669
Resources
More Obituaries for Annalee Ginnetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annalee Ginnetti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annalee Ginnetti Obituary
Annalee "Abby" Ginnetti, 75, passed away on July 1, 2019 at Tucker Hospice House. She was born November 13, 1943 to the late Leon and Annabell Pennison in Gretna, LA. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Sue Ellen White; and nephew, Kenny Esteve. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Guilbault and her husband, Jonathan with their daughter, Anna of Concord; son, Galen Ginnetti and his wife, Lina with their daughter Elisa of Hopkinton, MA; former husband Libby Ginnetti of Greenland NH, and sister, Linda Marie Otnott. Abby was a wonderful organist and enjoyed playing bridge. She loved the time spent in Vietnam, Thailand, Taiwan, Philippines, and Hong Kong earlier in her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Reformed Methodist Church located 8350 Walnut St, Mt. Pleasant, NC 28214. A memorial service will be held at 11:00AM on July 27, 2019 at St. James Reformed Methodist Church. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.KepnerFH.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now