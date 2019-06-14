Anne Antoinette (Fini) Mangini, age 89, of Framingham died, Sunday June 9, 2019 at the Oak Knoll Healthcare Center, Framingham. Born in Leominster, she was the daughter of the late John D. and Elvira (Faticianti) Fini. Anne was the devoted wife of 65 years to Frank J. Mangini. Anne worked at Walsh Middle School in Framingham with her daughter Anne Marie (now predeceased) for several years. In 2008, she was the recipient of the Cameron Middle School You are Special Award which provided her with well-deserved recognition of her many years of hard work, and numerous contributions in support of the students, staff members and parents. After her retirement at the age of 88 and 35 years in the Framingham Public School System, she continued to volunteer every Friday in the library at Barbieri Elementary School, Framingham, MA. Anne was an expert at sewing, and tailoring, she provided repairs and alterations on clothes for friends and family. She was instrumental in making costumes for school plays and productions. She knitted many items for family and friends. She ensured everyone she loved had a pair of warm wool winter gloves. Anne also loved making crafts. She searched Pinterest often for ideas and enjoyed attending craft fairs especially the annual Polyarts Festival in the Fall each year. She loved travelling to York Beach, ME, Disney World, and spending time with her husband, family, and friends. Anne always put her family first. She will always be loved by those who knew her and remembered as a loving, kind, giving person and friend. Anne was an avid reader, having read every book in the library where she worked while remembering every story. She enjoyed working on Cross Word puzzles, watching Western Movies, and shopping for sale items. She was an exceptional cook and baker being known for her delicious homemade meals. Besides her husband Frank, she is survived by children, Michael J. Mangini and his wife Susan A. of Hopkinton and Carol Nau and her husband Albert Bert; Son-in-law, William Moran of New Boston, NH; grandchildren, Christina A. Mangini of Hopkinton, Timothy Nau of Uxbridge, Rebecca Nau of Pawtucket, RI., Tyler W. and Kira N. Moran both of New Boston, NH. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia C. Flynn and her husband Frank of Leominster; sister-in-law, Marlene Sandy Fini of Framingham; nieces and nephews, Rhonda Flynn of Fitchburg, Stephen Flynn and his wife Karen of Leominster, Paul M. Fini, Jr. and his wife Janet of Gloucester, Judy Bolen and her husband Dan of Framingham, Cathryn Winkler and her husband Kenneth of Baltimore, MD, and Michael Mangini of New York, NY. She was the mother of the late Anne Marie Mangini and sister to the late Paul Fini, Sr. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.), Framingham, Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 9AM followed by her funeral Mass at 10AM at St. Bridget Church, 830 Worcester Rd., Rte. 9 @ Framingham Centre. Burial will follow at Edgell Grove Cemetery, Framingham. Visiting hours will be Friday, June 14 from 4-7PM at the funeral home. Donations in Annes memory may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Avenue, Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631, www.Abta.org To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www. nortonfuneralhome.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary