Anne E. Bassett
Anne E. (Hanson) Bassett, a longtime Northborough resident, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020; she was 85 years old. Anne was the devoted wife of 62 years to Roland J. Bassett until Rolands passing in 2018. Anne was born in Marlborough, the daughter to the late Wilrose and Stella (Houde) Hanson. She graduated from the former Vesper George Art School in Boston and, as a talented artist, oversaw her company, Bassett Stained Glass. Her beautiful creations have touched many peoples lives for over 50 years. Anne enjoyed the ocean and visiting Cape Cod with her beloved family. With a kind soul and compassion for others, Anne was always there for friends and family; she truly made you feel loved and accepted. Anne was a longtime member of St. Rose of Lima Parish. Anne is survived by her children, Jeanne Kowal of Berlin, Mary Walter of Southborough, Paula Kapurch of Northborough, and Roland Bassett, Jr. of Worcester; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Anne also leaves three sisters, Patty Sullivan, Karen Madden, Ellen Faulkner, and one brother, William Hanson. Annes daughter, Cynthia Bassett and grandson, Kevin Bassett, preceded her in death. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, at St. Rose of Lima Parish, 244 W. Main Street, Northborough. Burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. Arrangements are under the care of Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. To share a condolence please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.

Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Parish
Funeral services provided by
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
July 14, 2020
At Muriel Maurice's 80th birthday party - with Muriel's daughter Teri
She was always like a second mom to me... She will be missed. Love you Mrs. B.!
Teresa Muccini
Neighbor
July 14, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 13, 2020
Blessings to your family. Susan Casey
Susan Casey
Friend
