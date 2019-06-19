|
Anne G. ( Gadoury) Tennyson, 81, a longtime resident of Northborough and formerly of Wrentham, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 after a period of declining health. Anne was born and raised in Webster, a daughter to the late Ernest and Agnes (Swierzbin) Gadoury. She graduated from the former Memorial Hospital Nursing Program in 1958 and worked several years at Harrington Hospital and Boston Childrens Hospital prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy. She proudly served as a Navy nurse during the Vietnam War aboard the U.S.S. Repose hospital ship and at the Groton Naval Submarine Medical Center. Upon completion of her duties she worked many years at the Wrentham State School as a nurse practitioner, retiring in 2013. Anne enjoyed reading, sewing, and spending time with her family. She was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Marlborough and a past member of its Womans Bible Study and Bell Choir. Anne is survived by a son, Joseph C. Tennyson and his wife Lorrie of Northborough, two stepdaughters, Phyllis Tarbell and her husband Claude of Pawlet, VT, Margaret Peggy Robey and her husband Robert of Los Alamos, NM; a stepson Arthur H. Tennyson of Albuquerque, NM; three grandchildren Katlyn Tennyson, , David Tennyson, and Emily Tennyson; two brothers Robert Gadoury of Norfolk, VA and Ernest Gadoury of Webster, many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held from 5-7pm on Thursday, June 20th, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. Anne's funeral will be held on Friday June 21st at 10:00am at the First Congregational Church, 37 High Street, Marlborough. Burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery, Marlborough. In lieu of flowers, memorable contributions may be made to: , Massachusetts Chapter, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011 Please visit www.HAYS FUNERALHOME.com to leave a condolence or to share a story.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 19, 2019