|
|
Anne Louise Kendall Baldacci passed away peacefully in the early morning of May 2, 2019 with both of her children at her side. She was born on May 14, 1928 in Claremont New Hampshire, the only child of William F. Kendall and Thelma Pederson Kendall and raised there surrounded by the love of a large extended family. She graduated from Stevens High School in 1946 and maintained lifelong friendships with several of her classmates. She went on to Lasell Junior College and married Guy Baldacci, Jr., also from Claremont, in 1951. Together they raised two children. They moved to Holliston, Massachusetts in 1961 where Anne lived until 2012 when health concerns brought her to Liverpool, NY near her daughter. Annes work activities included several years at Holliston Senior Center, her own antiques business and managing a fabric store. Anne loved her family, friends, her home, antiques, sewing, traveling, music, looking at the stars and above all else, dancing. She held onto the memories of her grandparents farm, ice skating on the pond and sledding on the hill, until her very last days. Even after Alzheimers disease took many of her abilities, she remained cheerful and sweet and would be the first to take a spin around the dance floor at any opportunity. Anne will be remembered for her beautiful blue eyes and her smile. Anne is survived by her daughter Susan L. Baldacci (David G. Lochner) of Liverpool, NY, her son David K. Baldacci of Lafayettte, CO; her grandson, David Andrew Amodio of Syracuse, NYv and her dear cousin Clare Bennett of New London, NH. She was predeceased by her husband Guy Baldacci, Jr. in 1977 as well as several of her closest friends. In the final year of her life Anne was cared for with love, dignity and good cheer by the staff at Elderwood of Liverpool, for which her family will always be grateful. A private funeral service will be held in Holliston, MA. Leave condolences at mathewsonforani.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 5, 2019