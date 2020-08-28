Anne L. (Hally) Byra-Luksha, 75, of Marlborough, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Umass Memorial Marlborough Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Theodore J. and Bertha R. (Soucy) Hally and the wife of Lawrence Luksha. Anne graduated from Marlborough High School in 1964 and went on to work as a secretary for Digital for more than 15 years before working at SMS in Littleton and then working at Stein Mart in the gift department. She enjoyed spending time in the White Mountains where she enjoyed antiquing, hitting the gift shops and spending time at the fairs. Anne loved animals and especially her pets as much as they loved her. Besides her husband, Anne is survived by her son, Joseph Byra and his wife Gina of Attleboro, her brother, Bob Hally of Marlborough and her sister, Jeanne Hally of Marlborough. Visiting hours will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2:00pm | 4:00pm at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA 01752. A private funeral Mass and burial will be held for Anne. Donations may be made to Buddy Dog Humane Society, Inc., 151 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776 or info@buddydoghs.org and Volunteer Humane Society, Inc., 505 Center Bridge Rd., Lancaster, MA 01523.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store