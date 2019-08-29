|
Anne L. (Temple) Gjeltema, 87, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Coleman House in Northborough, MA, surrounded by her family. Calling hours will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the funeral home; followed by interment in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019