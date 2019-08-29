Home

Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
(978) 562-3252
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home
50 Central Street
Hudson, MA 01749
Anne L. Gjeltema


1931 - 2019
Anne L. Gjeltema Obituary
Anne L. (Temple) Gjeltema, 87, of Hudson, MA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Coleman House in Northborough, MA, surrounded by her family. Calling hours will be held from 4 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 11 am on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the funeral home; followed by interment in Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson. Please visit www.tighehamilton.com for the complete obituary.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019
