Anne M. Wood, age 93, of Framingham died on April 29, 2019. Born in Boston, MA on March 15, 1926 to the late Lillian Lewis Macomber and the late Stanley Bassett Macomber. She was married to the late Frederick Elder Wood for 3 years. Anne grew up in Newton, MA and moved to Framingham in 1955. She is survived by two sons and daughters in law, Frederick and Cynthia of Cincinnati, OH, and Douglas and Carol Wood of Marlborough, MA; two grandchildren, Ryan Wood and wife Allison of South Carolina, and Leah Chan and husband Nigel of Marlborough, MA; three great grandchildren, Hudson and Marshall Wood of South Carolina and Nora Paige Chan of Marlborough, MA; sister Jean E. Phillips of West Dennis and Framingham, MA; niece Laurie Phillips, and nephew Steven Phillips. She leaves behind her Brookdale family and many friends near and far. Anne graduated from Newton High School and from Middlebury College, and had lived in Framingham since 1955. She retired from the finance division of the former Zayre Corporation home office in Framingham. Previously she managed the Kelly Girl office, and had been an Avon representative for many years. She belonged to the Plymouth Church of Framingham, UCC, where she had served on several committees. Per her request, there will be no service at this time. She will be cremated and a small family gathering will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, any donation could be made to the Scholarship Fund of Plymouth Church, 87 Edgell Rd., Framingham, MA 01702 or to the . Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech St., Framingham, MA. For online condolences and guestbook, please log onto www.norton funeralhome.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary