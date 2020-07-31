Anne MacFadyen a dedicated conservationist and fifty-year resident of Millis, MA, passed away unexpectedly 20 July 2020 while vacationing on Marthas Vineyard. Anne was born in Boston in 1942 to the late Elizabeth and Alfred MacFadyen. After graduating from Wellesley High School and attending Centenary College, she had careers in travel and real estate. She was a long-standing member of a number of conservation organizations including the Millis Conservation Commission and also the Upper Charles Conservation Land Trust. She was also a supporter of the Trustees of the Reservations and Massachusetts Audubon Society. Anne was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed boating, travel, walking, conservation causes, and spending time with her grandchildren. Over the past few years, she developed somewhat of a rock star celebrity status as the owner of Beau, a 150lb Great Dane. Beau and Anne were recognized on many Steamship Authority ferry trips over that time. Anne was a member of a daily dog-walking group at the old Medfield State Hospital property where she developed a number of close relationships with fellow dog lovers and shared many laughs. Please visithttps://everloved.com/life-of/anne-rich/
Her children Alison Stearns (Scott) and Douglas Rich (Dawn); her five grandchildren Freya Stearns, Adele Stearns, Kathryn Rich, Caroline Rich, Trevor Rich; and her sister Joan Worgan survive Anne. Her husband Winslow Rich predeceases her. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Upper Charles Conservation Land Trust at PO Box 654, Medfield, MA 02052 or paypal.me/uppercharles.