Anne-Marie Franciosa 75, of Belmont New Hampshire formerly of Natick and Saugus passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones after a period of failing health on February 26th, 2019 in Concord Hospital in Concord New Hampshire. Born in Italy on June 9th 1943 to the late Oreste & Aurora ( Tamango) Tarello. Anne-Marie was a longtime resident of both Natick and Saugus prior to her retirement and moving to Belmont New Hampshire for the past 18 years. Anne Marie was self-employed in sales and owned a boutique store early in her career. Anne-Marie is survived by her children Vicki Jackson of Belmont New Hampshire, John S Franciosa and his wife Cindy of Hampstead New Hampshire and Giana Rao Andover MA. She is also survived by her grandchildren Gia Franciosa and Isabella Franciosa. Family and friends are invited to Anne Marie's celebration of life on Saturday, March 16th 2019 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Sons of Italy, 37 Washington Ave., Natick, MA. Donations may be made in memory of Anne-Marie to New Hampshire Humane Society Concord New Hampshire.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019