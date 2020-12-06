Anette Loretta (Miller) Sallet, of Natick passed on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Matthew William Sallet. Devoted mother of Sharlene R. Sallet, Ronald M. & his wife Deborah Sallet, and Bethany C. & her husband Danny W. Roy. Loving grandmother of Samantha, Jessica, & Kaitlyn Sallet, and Julia & Tyler Roy. Dear sister of Eleanor Miller Borr and the late Janice Miriam Miller Leavitt. Graveside services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, www.arlboston.org
or the Natick Council on Aging, 117 E. Central St, Natick, MA 01760.