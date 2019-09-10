|
Anthony Alessi, 74, of Holliston, passed away at his home on Friday, September 6, 2019. He was the son of the late Phyllis (Mattson) and Salvatore Alessi. A combat veteran of the Vietnam war, Anthony was a well decorated Corporal in the Marines, serving in the 1st Battalion 7th Marines. He was a devoted family man who loved time spent with family and friends. Anthony was a Mason, a member of the American Legion, an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, and took pleasure in dancing at the Arthur Murray Dance Studio in Natick. He is survived by three sons, Anthony F. Alessi and his wife, Kristen of Northborough, Paul Alessi of Hopkinton, and Stephen Alessi and his wife, Michelle of Haverhill. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Larisa Simenova of Natick; his siblings, Anne Murray of Uxbridge, Janet Lewis and her husband, Paul of Sandown, NH, June Bushee and her boyfriend, George of Dedham; six grandchildren, Anthony J. Alessi, Nicholas Alessi, Meghan Alessi, Ryan DEntremont, and Isabelle and Connor Alessi; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, numerous close friends and colleagues from Proctor & Gamble and Verizon. He is predeceased by his sister, Pauline Alessi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. A funeral home service will take place on Friday, September 13th at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Lake Grove Cemetery, Holliston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New England Center for Veterans at www.nechv.org.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019