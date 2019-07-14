Anthony Tony Collotta, age 83, of Framingham, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 surrounded by his close family and friends. He was the beloved husband to Carmella (Marino) Collotta. Born in Framingham, MA on October 2, 1935, Tony was a lifelong resident and a well-known and loved barber in town for many years. He was the son of the late Santo and Mariana (Piscitello) Collotta. In addition to his wife, Carmella, Tony is survived by several sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Mary (Collotta) Turieo and his brothers Orazio and Alfred Collotta. Tony served in the National Guard and was a member of The Framingham Columbus Italian Club, The Elks and The Barbers Association. He had a passion for vegetable gardening and golfing, excelling in both. He was an avid golfer and held a membership at the Marlborough Country Club for many years. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass on July 25th at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly Street, Framingham. At the familys request the burial will be private. For online guestbook or to leave a message of condolence please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com. Published in MetroWest Daily News on July 14, 2019