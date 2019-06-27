|
Age 86 of Natick, passed away, June 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Florence (Mathis) Franchitto. Devoted father of Steven Franchitto and the late Nell Derws. Loving Grandfather of Steven, Andrew and Matthew Franchitto. Son of the late Luciano and Josephine Franchitto. Korean Air Force Veteran. He was employed as an engineer in the plastics field. Funeral Services and Interment private. To sign a memorial guestbook, www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on June 27, 2019