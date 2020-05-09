|
Anthony "Tony" Scardino, 83, a longtime resident of Framingham died on Thursday May 7, 2020, after a brief illness. Born in Brighton Massachusetts he was the son of the late Mario & Geraldine (Di Bona) Scardino. A 1954 graduate of Brighton High School, Tony was the first of his family to attend college and proudly graduated from Boston College. Professionally, he worked in sales organizations for years prior to embarking on an entrepreneurial venture opening a franchise of Budget Rent A Car System, Inc. on Union Ave. in Framingham, and Chestnut Hill along with his two sisters and brother in law. Tony was a kind, generous, hardworking, and dependable husband, father, grandfather, friend, and business partner. He loved all the Boston sports teams, but his favorite was the Red Sox and Ted Williams. Tony loved music and Frank Sinatra was his all-time favorite singer. He also loved golf, and frequented his favorite neighborhood course, Millwood Farms, jokingly calling it his "own private country club." Besides his beloved wife Paula (Melnick) Scardino, Tony is survived by his sons, Anthony Scardino & his wife Barbara of Franklin, and Stephen Scardino & also his wife Michelle of Hopkinton, his grandchildren, Joseph, Michael, and Brandon Scardino and Aaron Rappaport, his sisters, Dolores Nemrow, and Geraldine Scardino both of Weston, his brother-in-law Alan Nemrow of Weston and his sister-in-law Thais Scardino of Falmouth, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins who all loved him. He was predeceased by his older brother Vincent "Sonny" Scardino and his sister and brother-in-law, Mary & Frank Messina. Due to the current health restrictions, Tonys family and friends will honor and remember his life privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in in Tonys name to: The , . Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham. For online tributes or to share a memory with his family, please kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on May 9, 2020