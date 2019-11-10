|
|
Anthony P. Tascione, 73, of Bellingham, MA, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by loved ones. He is the beloved husband married for 45 years to his childhood sweetheart Kathleen V. (Devitt) Tascione and loving father of the late Philip A. Tascione. Born in Framingham, MA on May 17, 1946 the son of the late Philip and Domenica (Naticchioni) Tascione. He is the brother of Camillo Tascione and his wife, Maryann of Deerfield Beach, FL. He leaves many brother|in-laws and sister-in-laws along with many nieces and nephews. A resident of Bellingham formerly of Framingham, Anthony was a graduate of Framingham South High School Class of 1965. He worked as a sales representative for Kirkwood Printing in Wilmington, MA for many years until retiring. He also was the owner of A&R Graphic of Holliston, MA. He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War Era. Anthony enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed being with his family and friends and loved his beloved dog Giallo. Anthony will be greatly missed. Funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 12th at 9:30 a.m. from Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 384 Hartford Ave., Bellingham. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Visiting time from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Anthony P. Tascione to the Angelman Syndrome Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital, 175 Cambridge St., Suite 340, Boston, MA 02114 would be appreciated. To sign guest book please visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019