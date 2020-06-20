Anthony Tieuli

Anthony J. Tieuli, 95, a life long Milford resident, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Gilda M. (Mancini) Tieuli who passed in 2003.
Born in Milford, he was the son of the late Frank and Catherine (Mastroletto) Tieuli.
A graduate of Milford High School, class of 1944, he retired in 1985 from Data General, where he worked as a manager. He had also worked at the former Draper Co. in Hopedale. He was a former member of the Hopedale volunteer fire department, and the Hopedale Country Club, an avid dancer, and was a bartender at the former Rock Garden in Medway, and the Sons of Italy.
Loving father of Linda J. Veneziano and her husband Matthew of Bellingham, Anthony J. Tieuli Jr. and his wife Jill of Uxbridge, Ronald Tieuli and his wife Dolores of Whitinsville, and the late Ruthann Toledo and Shirley Tougas Ivey. Brother of the late John, Frank, Frederick, Adam, and Joseph Tieuli, his twin Vetrana Folan, Anna Nesta, Celia Gordon, Sister Maryann Tieuli, Alice Scordamaglia, and H. Lynn Cooper. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visiting hour will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 9:30 – 10:30AM at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford. Burial will be in the Parish cemetery.
For additional information, please visit www.consigli ruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in MetroWest Daily News on Jun. 20, 2020.